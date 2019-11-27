OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Police are searching for a man who may be responsible for a road rage incident. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say that the man may have shot another driver who then collapsed on a busy street.

Security video of the man, who allegedly fled the scene, shows him entering, wandering around the inside of the front of a Publix, then exiting near the 200 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard.

Investigators believe that the man seen in the video was the same person caught on security video driving a white, full-size pickup fleeing northbound on Northeast Second Avenue after the incident, leaving Oakland Park Boulevard around 6:19 on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Detectives say a man seen in a Publix supermarket surveillance video have had something to do with the death of a driver after a traffic dispute.

In the span of a few minutes, a passerby saw Ian Curtis, 27, of Fort Lauderdale lying in the roadway. Detectives believe that around 6:15 p.m., Curtis of Fort Lauderdale exited his white Mercedes-Benz before collapsing onto the street in the 200 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard. The passerby administered CPR to Curtis until Oakland Park Fire Rescue arrived. Paramedics transported Curtis to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives want to speak with the driver of the pickup. Anyone with information regarding the incident is ask to contact BSO Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212. Information can be anonymously reported to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

A reward up to $3,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.