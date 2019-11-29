HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – If you are one of the 46 percent of shoppers who have already braced the crowds at local malls for Black Friday deals or you have yet to venture out into malls in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, you still have time.

Wondering how long malls are staying open Friday?

Here’s a rundown.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Dolphin Mall , 11401 N.W. 12th St., open until 11 p.m. , 11401 N.W. 12th St., open until 11 p.m. www.shopdolphinmall.com

Miami International Mall, 1455 N.W. 107th Ave., Doral, open until 10 p.m. 1455 N.W. 107th Ave., Doral, open until 10 p.m. www.simon.com/mimai-international-mall

Dadeland Mall , 7535 North Kendall Drive, open until 10 p.m. , 7535 North Kendall Drive, open until 10 p.m. www.simon.com/mall/dadeland-mall

The Falls, 888 S.W. 136th St., Kendall, open until 10 p.m. 888 S.W. 136th St., Kendall, open until 10 p.m. www.simon.com/the-falls

Shops at Merrick Park , 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables until 9 p.m. , 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables until 9 p.m. www.shopsatmerrickpark.com

Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, open until 10 p.m. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, open until 10 p.m. https://aventuramall.com/

BROWARD COUNTY