Black Friday: How much time do you have left to shop at area malls?
Check out list of mall hours
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – If you are one of the 46 percent of shoppers who have already braced the crowds at local malls for Black Friday deals or you have yet to venture out into malls in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, you still have time.
Wondering how long malls are staying open Friday?
Here’s a rundown.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
- Dolphin Mall, 11401 N.W. 12th St., open until 11 p.m. www.shopdolphinmall.com
- Miami International Mall, 1455 N.W. 107th Ave., Doral, open until 10 p.m. www.simon.com/mimai-international-mall
- Dadeland Mall, 7535 North Kendall Drive, open until 10 p.m. www.simon.com/mall/dadeland-mall
- The Falls, 888 S.W. 136th St., Kendall, open until 10 p.m. www.simon.com/the-falls
- Shops at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables until 9 p.m. www.shopsatmerrickpark.com
- Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, open until 10 p.m. https://aventuramall.com/
BROWARD COUNTY
- Sawgrass Mills Mall, 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise, open until 10 p.m. www.simon.com/mall/sawgrass-mills
- Pembroke Lakes Mall, 11401 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, open until 9 p.m. www.pembrokelakesmall.com
- Galleria Mall at Fort Lauderdale, 2414 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, open until 9 p.m. https://www.galleriamall-fl.com/
- Westfield Broward Mall, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, until 11 p.m. www.westfield.com/broward
- Coral Square Mall, 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs, until 10 p.m. www.simon.com/mall/coral-square
