MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A driver hit and killed a pedestrian early Friday morning. The crash happened just outside the Stadium Diner at Northwest 199th Street and Northwest Second Avenue around 5 a.m.

“I saw the car coming really fast towards the diner,” said one witness, an employee at a 7-Eleven across the street from the diner.

The front-end damage of the older model Honda was severe with a cracked windshield and the hood of the car caved in. Police said the driver did stop after the crash and remained at the scene. The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The body of the person who was struck and killed was covered by a yellow tarp in the southbound lanes of Northwest Second Avenue.

Police are continuing the investigation into how the deadly crash occurred.