Truck slams into home, driver flees
Southwest Miami-Dade house has damage, no one injured
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Residents inside a home on Southwest 107th Avenue were awakened by the sound of a truck slamming into the front of their house early Friday morning.
Miami-Dade police are still searching for the person who was driving the white Ford F-250 truck that hit the house around 2:40 a.m. Friday. The truck was traveling south on Southwest 107th Avenue when the person allegedly lost control of the vehicle, crashed through a light pole, hit a fence and then struck the front of the house. The person driving the truck took off and left the mangled mess just outside the front door.
Cameras from a nearby house may have caught the crash on camera and the driver fleeing the scene.
A man inside the home said his son was asleep in a room in the front of the house next to where the truck crashed.
“We were asleep. My wife heard it. We came out and saw a truck in front of the house. That was a drunk driver. He should be off the street. It’s horrible, it’s horrible. That guy will kill somebody, " said Armando Lopez.
A front window was smashed and a crack, signaling structural damage to the house, could be seen above where the truck came to a stop.
No one inside the home was injured.
Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
