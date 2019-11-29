SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Residents inside a home on Southwest 107th Avenue were awakened by the sound of a truck slamming into the front of their house early Friday morning.

Miami-Dade police are still searching for the person who was driving the white Ford F-250 truck that hit the house around 2:40 a.m. Friday. The truck was traveling south on Southwest 107th Avenue when the person allegedly lost control of the vehicle, crashed through a light pole, hit a fence and then struck the front of the house. The person driving the truck took off and left the mangled mess just outside the front door.

Cameras from a nearby house may have caught the crash on camera and the driver fleeing the scene.

A man inside the home said his son was asleep in a room in the front of the house next to where the truck crashed.

“We were asleep. My wife heard it. We came out and saw a truck in front of the house. That was a drunk driver. He should be off the street. It’s horrible, it’s horrible. That guy will kill somebody, " said Armando Lopez.

A front window was smashed and a crack, signaling structural damage to the house, could be seen above where the truck came to a stop.

No one inside the home was injured.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.