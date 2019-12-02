OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Thousands of retail companies provide major savings for customers on Cyber Monday, and one of the busiest will be fulfilling orders out of South Florida.

Online shopping superstore Amazon has a massive warehouse in Opa-locka and Local 10 News' Trent Kelly got a glimpse at how the operations ran on perhaps the busiest day of the year.

Amazon fulfillment center in Opa-locka.

The 850,000 square foot facility that opened last year is equipped with several miles of conveyor belts to help move millions of products throughout the building.

Nearly 2,000 workers will be on hand to help with the thousands of Cyber Monday orders.

"When you hit that buy button, the Amazon robotics are going to find the product, send it over to our pickers," said Amazon spokesperson Saige Kolpack. "It gets sent over to our packaging area, where it gets put in a box."

Cyber Monday sales are expected to top more than $9.4 billion this year and Amazon officials have spent the past several months making sure they're ready.

"We do seasonally hire for the holiday season, and we make sure that everybody is trained and ready," Kolpack said.

Based on the number of items ordered, Amazon officials said this year was the company’s biggest Black Friday ever.