SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami homeowner and Vietnam Army veteran Robert Delgado was the recipient of Florida Power and Light's annual volunteer house decorating effort, bringing Christmas early to Delgado and his wife, Ofelia.

“He’s an older man and he’s had a lot of health issues over the years, so he hasn’t been able to unfortunately decorate his home. We’re here to surprise him,” said Mariela Quintanilla, spokesperson for Florida Power and Light.

Frank Cantero is a Gulf War veteran and one of the FPL volunteers who helped to decorate Delgado’s home.

“He served this country at a time when veterans weren’t welcomed the way they are now. It’s an ability to share with him what I’ve been benefitting from being a recent veteran,” said Cantero.

After a busy few afternoon hours, the FPL volunteers were ready for the magical reveal.

The Delgados arrived to a beautifully decorated home.

“It’s been hard, he has been sick,” said Ofelia Delgado, Robert’s wife. “The kids can’t be here for Christmas so we weren’t planning anything. And he has been feeling very bad. So this is a beautiful gift.”

His children did get to see the decorations via a cell phone video chat.

“We were clapping and cheering and giving them hugs. It’s so good to see their reaction,” said Quintanilla.

This is the eleventh year that FPL has decorated a holiday home for a local veteran.