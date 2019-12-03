Man slams into house while kite surfing in Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – A man kite surfing in the Florida Keys was airlifted to a hospital after slamming into a house Monday.

Adam Myers, 49, of Toronto, was found unconscious about 100 feet from the water behind an Islamorada home around 3 p.m. Paramedics began treating Myers at the scene before Monroe County sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Witnesses told deputies that it appeared Myers lost control of the kite and dragged him across the beach and onto the property at Costa Bravo Drive. Myers was no more than five or six feet off the ground when he hit a sliding glass door.

Officials said the wind was blowing up to 30 mph Monday.

Myers was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where his condition has not been released.