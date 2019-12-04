Hundreds wait in line to receive holiday food basket vouchers from CAMACOL

MIAMI – Hundreds of people braved the chilly Little Havana air Wednesday morning, standing in line to collect their holiday food basket vouchers from CAMACOL.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce has been distributing food to needy families in Miami for 34 years.

The first 3,000 people in line receive vouchers to ensure they'll receive a free Latin-style holiday dinner.

They'll have to return Dec. 18 to collect their baskets.

One woman told Local 10 News she's been waiting in line since Saturday.

Doors open at 8 a.m.