New Miami Korean spot, Soju Miami, opens its doors

A new Korean spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Soju Miami, is located at 322 N.W. 24th St.

Soju Miami offers smoked meats, hookah and South Korea's national spirit, soju. On the menu, look for beef bulgogi, kimchi pancakes, sticky chicken wings and more.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Soju Miami has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Jennifer C., who reviewed the spa on Nov. 29, wrote, "The food was delicious and the service was excellent. The price was more than reasonable. Come here on a date or with a group, you won't be let down. The beef bulgolgi was so flavorful, and I never knew that kimchi could be so delicious. This place is worth a visit!"

And Salome H. wrote, "If you like cozy place with Korean barbecue, this place is definitely the spot to go. Don't leave without trying the kimchi pancakes. Yummy!"

Soju Miami is now open at 322 N.W. 24th St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Miami? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.