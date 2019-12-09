Want to check out the newest businesses to open in Miami? From a brew pub to a Korean restaurant, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to open recently.

Sweet Mercy Brewing

Photo: angela r./Yelp

Sweet Mercy Brewing is a brew pub and breakfast and brunch spot, offering burgers and more that's located at 3324 Virginia St. With a five-star rating out of four Yelp reviews, the pub is off to a positive start.

Sweet Mercy owners, Bilai and Robert Silar, named this spot for its award-winning beer, which was originally sold at festivals like Grovetoberfest, notes Coconut Grove Grapevine. Now, you can get your fill of that craft beer plus 24 others on tap at the new brick-and-mortar location; it also serves up cocktails, comfort food, live music and prime sports watching.

The menu features items ranging from two different bao buns (crispy pork belly and ropa vieja) to white chocolate pudding topped with ice cream. Libations include an apple martini, a rum old-fashioned and a Moscow mule plus a variety of win.

Grails Sports Bar

Photo: GrailS S./Yelp

Stroll past 2800 N. Miami Ave. and you'll find Grails Sports Bar, a new sports bar. Yelpers are fans of Grails Sports Bar: It's got five stars out of 15 reviews, so far.

Expect more than 60 TV screens for catching your favorite games, local beers on tap, and walls decorated with Michael Jordan's iconic shoes at this spot inspired by the basketball legend. Signature cocktails—including Satisfy Your Sole and The Weatherman—are served in a ceramic Michael Jordan gym shoe. The food menu features upscale bar fare like black truffle mac and cheese, buffalo cauliflower, tuna poke nachos and more.

Soju Miami

Photo: Zina A./Yelp

Soju Miami is a new Korean spot that's located at 322 N.W. 24th St. With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, it has been warmly received by patrons.

This new business offers smoked meats, hookah and South Korea's national spirit, soju. On the menu, look for beef bulgogi, kimchi pancakes, sticky chicken wings and more.

