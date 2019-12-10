New Brickell bar, DC Pie Co., opens its doors

There's a brand-new bar in town. Located at 1010 Brickell Ave., Suite 200 in Brickell, the fresh addition is called DC Pie Co. Brickell.

The Denver-based DC Pie Co. specializes in basil-topped brick oven pizzas with homemade sauce and cheese. Beyond pizza, the menu features items like all-beef meatballs with spiced ricotta, house sauce and basil; a carrot and fennel salad; and sweet hot wings with blue cheese. Cocktails range from a barred aged old-fashioned to a DCP Manhattan.

The fresh arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 41 reviews on Yelp.

Michelle Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 29, wrote, "Had the beef pepperoni pizza and a burrata starter. I'm now [its] biggest fan. I absolutely loved the taste. Diet Coke in old fashioned bottles."

And Ruth C. added, "The meatballs are seasoned deliciously, and the texture is nice and soft. The marinara sauce is perfect and [DC Pie Co.] serves it with a creamy and rich portion of cheese."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: DC Pie Co. Brickell is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

