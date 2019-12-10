The 4 best wine bars in Miami

Looking to try the top wine bars around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wine bars in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

Consumers in the Miami area usually spend more in December at bars and lounges than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and business insights for small businesses. Daily spending at Miami-area bars and lounges grew to $28,539 for the metro area in December of last year, 18% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. The Capital Grille

photo: the capital grille/yelp

Topping the list is an outpost of The Capital Grille chain. Located at 444 Brickell Ave. in Brickell, the steakhouse and wine bar, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated wine bar in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 636 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lagniappe

Photo: Lindsay C./Yelp

Next up is Lagniappe, situated at 3425 N.E. Second Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 857 reviews on Yelp, the music venue, wine bar and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Mister O1

Photo: Sarah F./Yelp

Brickell's Mister O1, located at 1000 S. Miami Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar, which offers pizza, salads and more, 4.5 stars out of 489 reviews.

4. Ella's Oyster Bar

photo: bailey s./yelp

Over in Little Havana, check out Ella's Oyster Bar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 306 reviews on Yelp. You can find the wine bar and cocktail bar, which offers seafood and more, at 1615 S.W. Eighth St.

