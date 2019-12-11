Get to know the 3 newest businesses to launch in Miami

Want to check out the freshest new spots in Miami? From an Asian fusion spot to a burger eatery, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to debut around town.

Balloo Restaurant

photo: timon b./yelp

Balloo Restaurant is a downtown Caribbean and Asian fusion spot, that recently opened at 19 S.E. Second Ave., Suite 4. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

According to the business's Facebook page, it offers "modern home cooking by award winning celebrity chef Timon Balloo with a focus on his Chinese, Indian and Trinidadian heritage."

Yelpers appreciate the restaurant's intimate setting and tropical vibes. The menu rotates often based on season and chef preferences; current dishes pack plenty of spice like the Singapore chili crab with rice cakes and roasted curry calabaza (pumpkin) with labne (yogurt cheese) and curry leaves. Complement your meal with a Thai style michelada.

Iburger

Wander over to 275 N.E. 18th St. and you'll find Iburger, a new spot to score burgers and more.

"We offer a deliciously unique hamburger on homemade bread as well as our addictive artisanal fries," notes the business's website.

Choose from 16 different "Whit Your Hand" options like C'est La Vie (made with 1855 black angus, melted brie cheese, honey and roasted almond) and The Southern (with purple slaw, cilantro aioli, fried chicken, homemade melted cheese and pickles).

Besides sandwiches, the menu also features wings (five or 10 pieces) and a spinach dip served with corn tortillas, sour cream and salsa Fresca and a chocolate cake for dessert as well as artisanal beers and wine.

Nostimo Greek Kitchen

Photo: nostimo greek kitchen/Yelp

Nostimo Greek Kitchen is a new Greek spot that's located at 170 N.W. 24th St.

The star on Nostimo Greek Kitchen's menu is its chicken gyro (other fillings include beef, lamb, pork and falafel. Also, expect favorites like Greek fries (with tomato, red onion and tzatziki sauce), spanakopita and baklava. Look out for a vegetarian tasting menu on Meatless Mondays and Tuesday happy hours.

