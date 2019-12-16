Here are Miami's top 5 Hawaiian spots

In search of a new favorite Hawaiian spot?

1. Ooh Raw! Poke + Juice Bar

Photo: OOH RAW! Poke + Juice Bar/Yelp

First on the list is OOH RAW! Poke + Juice Bar. Located at 50 N.W. 23rd St., Suite 108, the spot to score poke, juices and smoothies and acai bowls is the highest-rated Hawaiian restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ono Poké Shop

Photo: Ono Poke Shop/Yelp

Next up is Ono Poké Shop, situated at 2320 N. Miami Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese and Hawaiian spot, offering poke and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kraken Lab

Photo: andrea b./Yelp

The Little Haiti's Kraken Lab, located at 5026 N.E. Second Ave., Suite 308, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score poke and seafood five stars out of 23 reviews.

4. Poke OG

Photo: Renelle W./Yelp

Poke OG, a spot to score poke and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 38 Yelp reviews. Head over to 143 N.W. 23rd St. to see for yourself.

5. Esotico Miami

Photo: Esotico Miami/Yelp

Downtown, check out Esotico Miami, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar and Hawaiian spot at 1600 N.E. First Ave.

