Treat yourself at Miami's 3 priciest art galleries

Looking to try the top art galleries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end art galleries in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Walt Grace Vintage

Photo: kristine r./Yelp

Topping the list is Walt Grace Vintage. Located at 300 N.W. 26th St., the art gallery, guitar store and car dealer is the highest-rated high-end art gallery in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp.

If you're curious for more, we found these details about Walt Grace Vintage. The business represents Bill Goldstein's fulfillment of a longtime dream.

"A successful advertising executive for the better part of 25 years, Bill decided to let passion be his guide for the next chapter of his life, and Walt Grace Vintage was born," the business states on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile. "Bill's passion for vintage cars and guitars was never based simply on their utility, and instead focused also on the beauty and artistry of each."

2. Art Miami

Photo: Sergio F./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Art Miami, situated at 14 St. and Biscayne Bay. With 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, the art gallery has proven to be a local favorite.

Yelper Krystal G. noted, "This was such an amazing event! My first time at Art Basel, but I have to say I liked Art Miami better. The art here was more my style and stuff I'd actually want in my house. So many beautiful pieces. I don't know how I could ever choose! Will be back next year."

3. Rubell Family Collection

Photo: Paul L./Yelp

Allapattah's Rubell Family Collection, located at 1100 N.W. 23rd St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy art gallery four stars out of 19 reviews.

The site has lots more information about Rubell Family Collection.

"The Rubell Family Collection (RFC) was established in 1964 in New York City, shortly after its founders, Donald and Mera Rubell, were married," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "It is now one of the world's largest, privately owned contemporary art collections."

