Here are the newest businesses to debut in Miami

Interested in getting the lowdown on the freshest new spots in Miami? From a burger and barbecue spot to a children's clothing store and events venue, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open near you.

iBurger

iBurger is a New American spot, offering burgers and barbecue that's located at 275 N.E. 18th St.

The menu features 16 different "Whit Your Hands" options. Besides sandwiches, other offerings include cheese bites with spicy mayo; a stuffed plantain with spicy guacamole, garlic, shrimp and aji amarillo cream and a chocolate cake for dessert. Wash it all down with an artisanal beer or wine.

OMAKAI sushi

Photo: omakai sushi/Yelp

OMAKAI sushi is a new sushi bar and Japanese spot that's located at 2107 N.W. Second Ave.

The menu features chef-selected appetizers, nigiris, and hand rolls but ala carte options are also available, notes Eater Miami. Enjoy your meal with a sake flight, beer or wine.

State of Kid

Photo: State of kid/Yelp

Head over to 151 N.E. 41st St., Suite 219 in the Little Haiti and you'll find State of Kid, a children's clothing and kids' activity spot.

Parents rave about the variety of classes offered—from Spanish and science to yoga and soccer.

Yelper Lynze B., shared, "I'm new to kid classes, and Jam with Jamie was the perfect introduction for my eight month old. From the moment we walked in, the staff made us feel right at home and showed us the ropes!"

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.