Texas zoo will let you name cockroach after ex, watch it being fed to animal on Valentine’s Day

A Texas zoo doesn’t want you feeling bugged by memories of your ex this Valentine’s Day.

For $5, the San Antonio Zoo will let you name a cockroach after your former lover and watch it being fed to an animal.

If your ex was a snake, you can pay $25 to name a rat after him or her and watch it being fed to a reptile instead.

The inaugural “Cry Me a Cockroach” event will be broadcast to the world on Facebook Live.

Anyone who participates will receive a certificate that can be shared on social media.

You’d better hurry. Submissions are only being accepted until 6 p.m. Thursday on the zoo’s website.