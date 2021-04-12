Big changes if you eat while you shop; two retail giants changing offerings

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: People shop for groceries ahead of Thanksgiving at Costco Wholesale in East Harlem on November 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

There are big changes in the works for retail restaurants. McDonald’s is set to close hundreds of locations inside Walmart stores around the country.

McDonald’s is scaling back its 30 year partnership with the retail giant, because analysts say consumers are opting for drive-thru windows instead. Big macs and happy meals will still be served inside about 150 Walmart stores.

The $1.50 Hotdog and soda combo will be coming back to the Costco near you! Costco has announced plans to reopen food courts inside its clubs across the country.

Some stores currently have a kiosk with a computer available where customers can purchase food court items and pick them up from a server at the counter, instead of placing their order with a Costco employee, right at the register.

These changes come as the wholesale giant loosens COVID-19 restrictions to protect its workers and customers.