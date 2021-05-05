60 years after first American goes to space, you can now buy ticket out of this world

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 photo provided by Blue Origin shows the New Shepard Crew Capsule 2.0 after landing in west Texas during a test. Named after the first American in space, Alan Shepard, the spacecraft made a 10-minute suborbital flight. An instrumented test dummy was aboard, named Mannequin Skywalker. (Blue Origin via AP)

Have you ever wanted to visit space? Well, billionaire Jeff Bezos is making it possible, for a hefty price.

Blue Origin, Bezos’ rocket company, will begin to sell tickets for sightseeing space visits Wednesday.

At last check, $200,000 will buy you a seat on the New Shepard spacecraft, marking a big step not just for mankind, but for private commercial space travel.

According to Blue Origin’s website, 60-foot-tall rocket will hold enough space for you and five of your closest friends. The rocket will travel faster than Mach 3 speeds, it will cross the Karman line, then the trip will end with a gentle landing in the West Texas desert.

For more information on the process “astronauts” will experience before their journey, visit this site.