Alleged steering defect prompts investigation into Honda Accord

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a formal investigation into the Honda Accord, after more than 100 reports of a steering defect.

The investigation into “Loss of Direction Control”, formally opened last Thursday, sites 107 complaints from drivers reporting a “veering or a jerk out of its intended path” while driving 2013-2015 models of the Honda Accord.

According to the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation, a total of 1.1 million cars are part of the investigation.

Honda has yet to respond to the investigation.

For more details about the investigation, click here.