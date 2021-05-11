Just released book reveals the voice behind Amazon’s Alexa

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 20: An assortment of newly launched devices, including, an 'Echo Input,' 'Echo Show, 'Echo Plus,' 'Echo Sub,' 'Echo Auto' and 'Firetv Recast' are pictured at Amazon Headquarters, follownig a launch event, on September 20, 2018 in Seattle Washington. Amazon launched more than 70 Alexa-enable products during the event. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Her voice is known around the world, but we now may finally be learning who the real Alexa really is. A new book about Amazon is making the revelation.

“Amazon Unbound” by Brad Stone says that Nina Rolle is the very famous Alexa voice assistant.

According to a Wired excerpt of the book, Stone learned of Rolle’s identity after researching professional voice-over talent. Stone talked to Rolle on the phone but she said she was not allowed to speak about Amazon.

Meet Nina Rolle. She is the voice actress behind Alexa. This is one of several secrets Amazon has tried to keep relating to the arduous development of Alexa, as I write about on https://t.co/dI5uehN6Zj on publication day for my new book #AmazonUnbound! https://t.co/RdLWHH0nlA pic.twitter.com/ROJ8riQe6I — Brad Stone (@BradStone) May 11, 2021

Rolle makes no mention of her reported alter ego on her Twitter page.

On her website, Rolle describes herself as a voice actor, storyteller and veteran collaborator.

You can listen to Rolle’s voiceovers on her website and decide for yourself if she is Alexa!