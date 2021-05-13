Florida woman has bizarre defense, after being accused of trespassing at hotel pool

OCALA, Fla. – A Florida woman, who was arrested at an Ocala hotel for disorderly intoxication, said she was targeted because “her body looked good.”

Police responded to the Country Inn & Suites on May 3, after reports that someone was trespassing at the hotel pool. The caller said that a woman in a two-piece bikini was hanging out at the pool with her dog. The woman left after being questioned by hotel staff.

During the investigation, an officer found 42-year-old Melody Carr and a dog at a nearby La Quinta hotel. According to the police report, Carr told the officer that “the manager of the Country Inn & Suites approached her because she was jealous that her body looked good.”

Carr told the officer she was only at the hotel because her white Ford Mustang had broken down. The officer told Carr to move the car and leave or she would be charged with trespassing.

Moments later, the officer said he saw Carr jump into the Mustang, burn the tires, and erratically drive the car into a nearby gas station parking lot.

The officer questioned Carr again, said he smelled alcohol on her breath, and arrested her.

County Inn staff also told the officer that Carr had lunged at them earlier and tried to fight with them.

Carr was charged with disorderly intoxication, booked into the Marion County jail and released on $2,000 bond.