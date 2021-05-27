California is giving residents 116 million reasons to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Jim Clark, 86, receives a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from UC Davis Health on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool)

The state of California is offering $116 million in prize money to encourage more people to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Gov. Gavin Newson just unveiled the “Vax for the Win” lottery, which will give 10 lucky vaccinated Californians $1.5 million each. Another 30 vaccinated residents will get $50,000 each. Every resident who got the shot will get a $50 gift card.

CA is launching a $116.5 MILLION GIVEAWAY for vaccinated Californians!



$15 MILLION in cash prizes for 10 winners selected 6/15



$50k for winners on 6/4 & 6/11



Already vaccinated? You’re entered.



Not vaccinated? Next 2 million that get fully vaccinated can ALSO get a $50 card. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 27, 2021

Californians, who already got the vaccine, are automatically entered in the lottery.

More than 20 million Californians have received their Covid-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, a woman from southwestern Ohio became the first winner of that state’s $1 million “Vax-a-Million” prize.

Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the incentive program in mid-May to push adults in the state to go out and get the shot. More than 2.7 million adults signed up for their chance to win the prize.