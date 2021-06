PLANT CITY, Fla. – Knock, knock.. who’s there? A nine foot gator!

A man from Plant City received quite the surprise during the wee hours of the morning on June 1.

Mark Pomfret called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office and deputies responded to his home. They came face-to-face with a nine-foot alligator that he said banged on his front door at 2:30 a.m.

Deputies called a trapper to retrieve the gator, that was later found near the home’s lanai.