FANUC America and Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) Have Aligned to Co-Market the Stackability of Their Industry-Recognized Certifications

FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs, and MSSC, the long-established U.S. leader in certifying front-line production technicians with foundational skills in advanced manufacturing and logistics, have aligned to co-market the stackability of their respective industry-recognized certifications. This alliance represents a major step to address the acute shortage of skilled industrial robotics and automation operators.

Both organizations offer their certification assessments through NOCTI/Nocti Business Solutions (NBS), the leader in industry-developed and recognized certification assessments that follow international standards for personnel certification (ISO 17024). NOCTI/NBS have developed and validated the end-of-course assessments for both FANUC and MSSC to certify their technicians. This partnership creates a streamlined approach for schools and industry partners when administering the certifications.

FANUC offers industry 4.0 Connected Smart Manufacturing ™ occupational pathways and stackable certifications beginning with the FANUC Certified Robot-Operator (FCR-O1 & FCR-O2) to develop entry- level skills for exciting careers in robotics and automation. The objective is to align students and job seekers on a pathway to become advanced automation operators, technicians, systems integration specialists, or engineers.

The US supply chain is confronting a severe shortage of entry-level operator job applicants with the foundational skills and knowledge needed to perform complex operator tasks. In addition, the accelerated use of emerging digital technologies in manufacturing is making it even more difficult to fill the skills gap.

MSSC has recently upgraded its signature Certified Production Technician (CPT) program for entry-level front-line production technicians to add a fundamental understanding of Industry 4.0 technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, 3D (Additive), Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), Data Analytics, Autonomous Robots, Augmented Reality, Nano-manufacturing and Advanced Materials.

Dr. Katherine Manley, an eminent national expert on industrial assessments, recently completed a detailed crosswalk between FANUC’s FCR-O1 and FCR-O2, and MSSC’s CPT and found a high level of complementary synergies between these two nationally portable, widely respected industry certification programs. MSSC offers the added benefit of a nationwide delivery system of some 2900 MSSC-trained instructors and 1900 MSSC-qualified test sites, mostly at high schools and community colleges, and 72 technical field reps, in all 50 states.

“The collaboration between FANUC and MSSC will provide a major benefit to employers looking to fill industry 4.0 robotics and CNC technical positions,” said Paul Aiello, Executive Director of Education at FANUC America. “The manufacturing industry in the U.S. is facing a growing shortage of higher-skilled technicians vitally needed at the operator level. We look forward to incorporating the highly regarded MSSC foundational CPT certification programs into our robotics and CNC operator training pathways, and will encourage our customers to use the CPT certifications as part of their employee training.”

Adds Neil Reddy, CEO of MSSC, “Given the close fit between these FANUC and MSSC Certifications, we will encourage our entire nationwide network to use both to prepare individuals to build a robust pipeline of world-class robotics operators. The digital transformation of manufacturing globally requires the U.S. to build a highly competitive, next generation front-line workforce capable of keeping pace with technological change.”

About MSSC

Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) ®, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is an industry-led, training, assessment and certification system focused on the core skills and knowledge needed by the nation’s front-line production and material handling technicians. The nationwide MSSC System, based upon industry-defined and federally endorsed standards, offers both entry-level and incumbent workers the opportunity to demonstrate that they have acquired the skills increasingly needed in the technology-intensive jobs of the 21st century. For more information, contact Catherine Feeney, Senior Marketing Manager at cfeeney@msscusa.org or at 219-793-5309.

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and factory automation. FANUC’s innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability.

FANUC embraces a culture of “ Service First ” which means that customer service is our highest priority. We are committed to supplying our customers with parts and support for the life of their FANUC products.

FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, and has facilities in: Auburn Hills, MI; Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Houston; Huntington Beach, CA; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Montreal; Pine Brook, NJ; Pontiac, MI; Birmingham, AL; San Francisco; Seattle; Toronto; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sao Paulo, and Manaus, Brazil; and Aguascalientes, Monterrey, and Queretaro, Mexico. For more information, please call: 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit our website: www.fanucamerica.com. Also, connect with us on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

