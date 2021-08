Move over pancakes, beer and wine may soon be on the menu at your local IHOP.

The national restaurant chain is adding beer and wine to its menu offerings, in hopes of making customers consider it for more than just breakfast.

IHOP National Pancake Day (Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

Most International House of Pancakes Restaurants are owned by franchisees, so some may opt out of purchasing a liquor license.

I-HOP’s president said he thinks about 1,000 of the chain’s 1,700 locations will add alcohol to their menu eventually.