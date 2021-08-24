Say it isn’t so: Worker shortage pushes Chick-fil-A locations to close dining rooms

Could South Florida Chick-fil-A restaurants be the next ones to close dining rooms because of worker shortages?

That has been the case for several locations, saying they don’t have enough workers to handle them.

So far, two locations in Alabama are only offering drive thru service. They have closed their dining rooms, disabled mobile curbside ordering and mobile pick up options.

First, we want to thank this community for the overwhelming support you have shown us over the past several months as we... Posted by Chick-fil-A Madison (AL) on Saturday, August 21, 2021

Many other fast food chains have also struggled to find workers.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s said it will raise pay for workers in its 650 company-owned stores to an average of $15 an hour by 2024. Entry-level employees will make $11 an hour.

Across the pond, McDonald’s says it has pulled milkshakes from the menu in all 1,250 of its British restaurants because of supply problems stemming from a shortage of truck drivers.

The fast-food chain says it is also experiencing shortages of bottled drinks.