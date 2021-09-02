Podcast giant Joe Rogan tests positive for COVID-19, after downplaying vaccine need

NEWARK, NJ - APRIL 18: Commentator Joe Rogan looks on during the UFC Fight Night event at Prudential Center on April 18, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

54-year-old Podcaster Joe Rogan, of “The Joe Rogan Experience” announced to his Instagram followers Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rogan, who is not vaccinated, said he “knew what was going on” so he kept himself separated from his family and got tested.

In the Instagram video, he went on to talk about the medications he was taking, including prednisone, monoclonal antibodies, IV drips for three days in a row and even the controversial drug used to de-worm horses, ivermectin.

The outspoken entertainer has been critical of the push for mass vaccination needed for larger events. He had to cancel an upcoming comedy show in Nashville.

Rogan launched his podcast back in 2009 and just last year, sold the library for his broadcast in a $100 million deal with Spotify.

Ad

He is also known for hosting “Fear Factor” that aired from 2001-2006.