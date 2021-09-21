Partly Cloudy icon
Sprucing up for Santa will be more expensive this holiday season

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Artificial Christmas trees
Artificial Christmas trees (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Getting into the holiday spirit will cost you more this year.

Artificial Christmas tree companies say global supply problems caused by the pandemic and higher shipping costs may push the prices for holiday products to go up by double-digit percentages.

This would also equal price increases for holiday decorations at popular retailers across the country.

Artificial Christmas tree sales amount to about two billion dollars every year, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

The association also recommends shopping for trees early this year.

