Check your fridge before you make dinner tonight, there’s an important salmonella outbreak you should know about.

According to a release by the CDC on Wednesday, whole fresh red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc. may be contaminated with salmonella.

If you have purchased these onions, throw them out and wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with the onions.

For more information on this salmonella outbreak, click here.