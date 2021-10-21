Santa Claus is coming back to Macy’s this holiday season

FILE - Santa Claus waves during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy's said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

The big man in red will get back to greeting boys and girls at Macy’s flagship locations across the country this holiday season.

After taking a break last year due to the pandemic, Macy’s Santaland webpage says Santa Claus will be greeting shoppers who visit flagship locations in New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

But there is a tweak to the visiting process this year. To let Santa know what is on your list, a reservation should be made ahead of time online.

If you can’t visit Santa in person, a virtual option will become available beginning Friday, November 26 until Friday, December 24.

