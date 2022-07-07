Haiti’s struggle worsened in year since slaying of president

FILE - Barbecue, the leader of the "G9 and Family" gang, stands next to garbage to call attention to the conditions people live in as he leads a march against kidnapping through La Saline neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The group said they were also protesting poverty and for justice in the slaying of President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – A year has passed since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his private home. Not only have authorities failed to identify all those who masterminded and financed the killing, but Haiti has gone into a freefall as violence soars and the economy tumbles.

Many have fled Haiti in the past year, making potentially deadly voyages aboard rickety boats. They chose to face that risk rather than go hungry and fear for their lives, as do many people who have stayed behind.

Killings have soared and thousands of families have been driven from their homes by gangs battling over territory since the assassination.

Attempts to form a coalition government have faltered in recent weeks and efforts to hold general elections have stalled.