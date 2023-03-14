75º

Florida teacher facing charges for alleged sex crimes with student

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Florida teacher facing charges for alleged sexual relationship with student (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida teacher is facing several charges after deputies said she engaged in sexual acts with a student.

Paige Morley, 22, was a teacher at Winthrop College Preparatory Academy, in Riverview, when Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies said she entered into a romantic relationship with a male student.

According to an arrest report, Morley met the victim during school events after school hours and engaged in sexual acts.

“It is unfathomable, how a trusted member of our community could abuse the power and position they were given,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Morley faces multiple charges including lewd or lascivious battery, molestation and sexual battery.

