Venezuela’s Guaidó denounces being expelled from Colombia

FILE - Opposition leader Juan Guaido explains the income and expenses of his self-proclaimed, parallel government in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 16, 2022. Venezuelas opposition on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, has selected an all-female team of exiled former lawmakers to replace Guaido as the face of its efforts to remove socialist President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

CARACAS, Venezuela – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó says he was expelled from Colombia hours after he crossed the border from Venezuela to try to meet with some participants at Tuesday’s international conference to discuss his country’s political crisis.”

In a video posted on Twitter, Guaidó said he entered Colombia trying to escape Venezuelan government persecution, but that now he felt what he described as persecution by President’s Nicolás Maduro in Colombia.

Colombia’s Foreign Ministry said late Monday in a press release that Guaidó was “irregularly” in the country so immigration authorities escorted him to the international airport to take a plane bound to the U.S.