WATCH: Excerpts from Trump’s deposition in rape lawsuit

The video deposition of Donald Trump played before the jury in the E. Jean Carroll civil battery and defamation trial was made public Friday.

PALM BEACH, Fla. – The video deposition of Donald Trump was released in a lawsuit brought against him by E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that he raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in 1996. The store, she says, was Bergdorf Goodman, located not far from Trump Tower.

Trump appears in the deposition video being questioned by Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, in October of 2022, taped at Mar-a-Lago.

He has continued to deny the allegations and, during the video deposition, reiterated that Carroll “was not his type in any way.” Kaplan shows him a photograph of him speaking to a man and two women at an event around the same time.

Trump points out one of the women in the photo saying, “That’s Marla, yeah. That’s my wife” referring to his second wife Marla Maples, but his lawyer, Alina Habba, corrects him telling him the woman in the photo is Carroll. The other woman is his first wife, Ivana Trump.

The photo that former President Donald Trump is shown during a deposition. The photo, entered as evidence, shows E. Jean Carroll, second from left, and her then-husband John Johnson, center, meeting Trump, at left, and his wife Ivanka at an event in the 1980s. (Kaplan Hecker & Fink)

Kaplan also queries Trump about the infamous “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump bragged about grabbing women’s genitals. He contended, as he has previously, that he was engaging in “locker room talk.”

He was also asked about Jessica Leeds, who testified in Manhattan federal court on May 2 that Trump molested her on an airplane in the late 1970s.