Florida police arrest man after discovering decomposing body in bedroom

Deputies were called to the home of a Charlotte County man where they found a decomposing body of a woman in his bedroom.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A neighbor said the last time he saw Layni Carver alive was six days before deputies showed up at a Charlotte County home. That’s when they found the body of a woman in her 50s decomposing in a bedroom.

A neighbor said he started smelling something rotten coming from the house.

“Death. Like something decomposing. It was horrible,” the man said.

Deputies went to the home Friday for a well-being check and when they showed up they say a man, later identified as Justin Carver, stepped outside locking the door behind him.

When they asked Carver about the well-being of the woman, he dodged questions; that’s when deputies went inside.

Neighbors who live next door said that three people lived in the home — Layni Carver, her son, Justin, and another man.

After the alarming discovery, deputies arrested Justin Carver for not reporting a dead body and resisting an officer.

Neighbors said they’ve called police previously about domestic violence concerns at the home.

“That dude had problems from the get-go,” one neighbor said. “The cops picked him up all the time. It’s very sad. Layni had a lot of problems but all in all, she’s still a person, and if that boy did something to her . . .”

Deputies say an autopsy is being conducted and that it is still an active investigation.