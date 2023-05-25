Strong magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes in Caribbean just off border between Panama and Colombia

PANAMA CITY – The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 has struck in the Caribbean Sea just off the Panama-Colombia border.

There is no immediate word on whether were any injuries or damage in the nearby areas, which are not densely populated.

The USGS says the quake was centered about 41 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Puerto Obaldia, Panama. The epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Panama’s civil defense agency says via Twitter that the earthquake was felt in the provinces of Darien, Panama, Guna Yala and West Panama.