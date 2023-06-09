Colombia’s government, largest remaining rebel group agree to cease-fire at talks in Cuba

FILE - Antonio Garcia, of the Colombian guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN), speaks to the press after signing an agreement with the Colombian government to resume peace talks, in Caracas, Venezuela, Oct. 4, 2022. The Colombian Attorney General's Office announced on June 6, 2023 that it agreed to suspend the arrest warrant against Garcia, the top leader of that organization. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

(Ariana Cubillos, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)