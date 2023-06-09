84º

Colombia’s government, largest remaining rebel group agree to cease-fire at talks in Cuba

FILE - Antonio Garcia, of the Colombian guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN), speaks to the press after signing an agreement with the Colombian government to resume peace talks, in Caracas, Venezuela, Oct. 4, 2022. The Colombian Attorney General's Office announced on June 6, 2023 that it agreed to suspend the arrest warrant against Garcia, the top leader of that organization. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File) (Ariana Cubillos, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HAVANA – Colombia’s government and the country’s largest remaining guerrilla group declared a cease-fire agreement during talks in Cuba, the latest attempt to resolve a conflict dating back to the 1960s.

The government and the National Liberation Army, or ELN, announced the accord at a ceremony in Havana attended by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, top guerrilla commander Antonio García and Cuban officials.

The cease-fire takes effect in phases and goes fully into effect in August.

