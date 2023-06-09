Read the federal indictment against Donald Trump

(Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends an event with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Trump described a Pentagon plan of attack and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, June 9. The document marks the Justice Departments first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

MIAMI – Federal authorities unsealed the indictment of former President Donald Trump Friday.

The former president is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents. Trump is set to appear in Miami federal court on Tuesday.

The indictment, which can be read below, also alleges that he described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation.

The indictment marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

Charged alongside with Trump was Walt Nauta, a Trump aide who was seen on surveillance camera removing boxes at Mar-a-Lago.

The indictment accuses Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information.

Read the full indictment: