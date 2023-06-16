Iran’s president meets Cuban counterpart in last leg of Latin American tour

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi walk past the honor guard during a state visit in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

HAVANA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has met with Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel in Havana, the last stop of a Latin American trip that also took him to Iran’s two other allies in the region — Venezuela and Nicaragua.

During a trade forum with local businesspeople in Cuba’s capital on Thursday, the leaders said Cuba and Iran would seek opportunities to work together in biotechnology, mining, electricity generation and other areas.

After the forum, Raisi and Diaz-Canel toured biotechnology production plants in the western part of Havana and then headed to an official reception at Cuba’s Palace of the Revolution.

Unlike his stops in Nicaragua and Venezuela, Raisi refrained from kaing direct, harsh comments against Washington.