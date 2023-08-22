15 dead, 36 injured in Mexico bus crash, most apparently Venezuelan migrants

MEXICO CITY – A bus carrying mostly Venezuelan migrants has crashed into a freight truck in central Mexico, killing at least 15 people and injuring 36.

The government of Puebla state did not say how many of the dead were migrants, but presumably most of the casualties were bus passengers.

It said the accident happened early Tuesday on a highway that runs south toward Oaxaca state. The route is frequently used by migrant smugglers.

Because smugglers often use unsafe vehicles and drivers, cram too many migrants in or try to evade police, accidents involving those vehicles are not uncommon in Mexico.