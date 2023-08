NASA is inviting organizations to apply for their own “moon tree.”

The trees have been grown from seeds that flew around the moon on the Artemis mission last year.

Nearly 2,000 seeds were on that flight, including from Sycamore, sweetgum, sequoia and pine trees.

They have germinated them into seedlings that are ready to be planted by schools, museums, science centers and community groups.

Organizations have until Oct. 6 to apply for a moon tree and can do so by clicking here.