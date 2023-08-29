Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at Winn Dixie

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A lucky man won the $1 million prize millionaire in Florida after playing a lottery scratch-off game this week, Lottery officials announced Monday.

Jackie Dombrowski, 34, of Holiday in Pasco County, claimed his $1 million prize this week after playing the “$1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular” scratch-off game.

According to Lottery officials, Dombrowski chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

He purchased the scratch-off ticket from a Winn-Dixie in his hometown.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 scratch-off game, $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular, launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, the scratch-off tickets are filled with more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”