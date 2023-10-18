3 injured, 2 airlifted after boat sinks near Black Point Marina

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured and two of those victims were airlifted after a boat sank near Black Point Marina Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two adults onboard were airlifted and transported to Jackson South Medical Center after they responded to reports of a boat taking on water.

Sky 10 flew over the scene of 247th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade where one of the victims was being wheeled into an air rescue chopper at 4:15 p.m.

Sky 10 cameras also captured the scene of where the sinking vessel was located.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

The victim’s identities or conditions have not yet been released.

