28% of drivers taste the food they're delivering, survey shows

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

MIAMI - There's a good chance the driver who delivered the food to your door tasted it before dropping if off, according to a new survey.

A startling 28 percent of delivery drivers admitted to taking food from a customer's order on the way to a home or business.

In the survey from US Foods, drivers admit to being tempted by the smell of the food they're delivering.

Over 500 drivers took part in the survey, which included 1,518 American adults who have used food delivery apps like UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates.

