3 injured in crash involving USPS truck in Miami

MIAMI - Three people were injured Wednesday in a crash involving a United States Postal Service truck and a Chrysler 300, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 46th Street.

Miami police and officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service were at the scene. The USPS truck appeared to sustain damage to the rear, while a black sedan had serious front-end damage.

According to a Miami police spokeswoman, the Chrysler was traveling north on Northwest 17th Avenue at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crashed the car into a light pole before hitting a corner store and then the USPS truck.

Police said the USPS employee was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people inside the Chrysler, a man and a woman, were also taken to JMH with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man and woman are not cooperating with officers and it's unclear who was driving the car.

It's unclear whether anyone will face charges.

