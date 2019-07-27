3 people rescued by coast guards west of St. Lucia

ST. LUCIA - Three people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and the St. Lucia coast guard west of St. Lucia on Monday.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said a crew saw an adrift 20-foot center console boat about 52 miles west of St. Lucia and rescued the three people on board.

Once rescued, the boaters said they were on the water for four days, officials said. The crew took them to the St. Lucia coast guard for further medical services.

"The sea can be unforgiving, and all boaters should be prepared for emergencies," said Capt. Greg Magee, acting commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan. "Communications equipment, such as the VHF radio, would have helped locate the vessel sooner. However, the U.S. Coast Guard is grateful these individuals were found safe and returned home."

The Coast Guard is encouraging boaters to stay safe on the water, sharing the following tips before beginning your voyage:

File a float plan so others are aware of where you're going and when you're supposed to get there in case anything happens.

Inspect your vessel before each trip.

Make sure you have all of the appropriate safety equipment including the right number of life jackets, flares and electronic position-indicating radio beacons. Officials said to take extra food and water in case of emergencies.

