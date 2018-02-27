3 South Florida cities ranked among most dangerous in U.S.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Three South Florida cities are ranked among the 100 most dangerous in the U.S., according to rankings released Tuesday.

Homestead (No. 45), Miami Beach (No. 72) and Lauderhill (No. 99) all made the list put out by NeighborhoodScout.com.

The rankings are based on the most recent FBI data using the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents. Violent crimes include murder, rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

Homestead totaled 802 violent crimes, including 9 murders, and is considered safer than only 5 percent of other U.S. cities. According to the data, residents of Homestead have a 1 in 85 chance of being a victim of a violent crime.

Surprisingly, Miami Beach is not considered safer than any other U.S. city, with 941 violent crimes in the data collection period and residents standing a 1 in 11 chance of being the victim of a violent crime.

With 10 murders among 657 violent crimes, Lauderhill is considered safer than 9 percent of other U.S. cities.

Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.

1. Monroe, LA

2. Bessemer, AL

3. East St. Louis, IL

4. Camden, NJ

5. Detroit, MI

6. St. Louis, MO

7. Wilmington, DE

8. Alexandria, LA

9. Memphis, TN

10. West Memphis, AK

30. Riviera Beach, FL

38. Fort Myers, FL

40. Daytona Beach, FL

45. Homestead, FL

72. Miami Beach, FL

97. Sanford, FL

99. Lauderhill, FL

