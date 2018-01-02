5 cats saved from house fire in Miami

MIAMI - Five cats were rescued from a burning home in Miami on Tuesday, authorities said.

The fire was reported Tuesday afternoon at 2250 SW 21st St.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said firefighters arrived at the home to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.

"I was in the house, and we smelled some smoke, and I heard my roommate start screaming. So I ran out to the back and I saw the whole back porch completely ablaze," neighbor Ari Nemser said. "All the power lines were on fire, as well. There was a significant amount of smoke -- enough that I realized we should get out of the house, as well."

Two adults safely evacuated before authorities arrived, Carroll said.

The family told firefighters that their five cats were still inside. Each was then safely taken out of the home.

Carroll said one cat needed medical attention, but is now doing fine and is back with its owner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a tenant who escaped the fire believes one of the cats might have knocked over a grill, which had some hot coals in it.

The family's cats are staying with neighbors for now as they search for a new home.

