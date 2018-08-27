6-year-old beaten up trying to protect friend from bullies

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 6-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery after he was beaten up while protecting a friend from bullies.

Carter English was attacked by a group of kids his age outside his Olympia, Wash. home last week, according to KOMO.

English came to the defense of his friend, before the others began to target him.

“They were just bullying him, like beating him up,” Carter told the station. “I just told them to stop... and then they did it to me.”

English suffered a broken arm, lacerated eye and facial cuts after the other boys beat him with rocks and sticks, and put sawdust in his eyes.

Carter had to undergo eye surgery due to an laceration.

“It’s been hell,” Carter's mother, Dana, said. “I haven’t slept. I haven’t eaten. I can’t do anything. I can’t even leave his side.”

Police have reportedly identified a 5-year-old who started the assault, but no charges are expected to be filed due to the age of the assailants.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the English family with Carter's medical bills.

